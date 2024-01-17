Since its inception in 2007, Beyond Properties Realty has cultivated a unique identity. Of the foundations that keep the business strong – a client-first approach, a dedication to the environment, a resolve to remain fiercely independent – one foundation has always been a mainstay: being woman-owned and operated.

Owner and designated managing broker Erica Cuneen opened Beyond Properties after five years of experience in real estate. “Something that really struck me at that time was there were many women agents, but not many were represented in leadership roles where the greatest impact can be made,” says Cuneen. “I wanted to lead through example and build a value-based business where voices are heard.” Since opening, the brokerage has become a small-but-mighty team of 14 employees, with two women-run teams and 11 women who are licensed realtors working in Chicagoland, both full- and part-time. According to Cuneen, one key element to Beyond Properties’ success has been cultivating a knowledge-rich team where communication and experiences can be shared amongst staff. “I learned to hire great people who have strengths that I lack in order to create balance and an efficient work environment. I learned the importance of finding peers and coaches with whom I can talk through challenges as they arise.”

Isaac Jordan, the Marketing Director at Beyond Properties, has been an employee since his Junior year at OPRF. “All of what I’ve learned about business has been from the women I’ve had the privilege of working with over the past seven years,” says Jordan. “Seeing their strength and determination in the work they do has inspired me to rise to that same level and bring everything I have to my role.”

With Beyond Properties approaching its 18th anniversary, Erica Cuneen has learned what it takes to excel and thrive as a woman in business, and that woman-owned businesses face additional challenges that can be overcome. “Women come to a workplace with a different perspective than men. Our experience in the world is different. Our challenges are different. As a result, we lead differently,” she explains.

Cuneen hopes that, through leading by example, her approach will help inspire other women in the industry, as well as the members of her own staff. “Don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable. Know that your business doesn’t have to look like someone else’s business. You will learn the most from your team, so make time to really listen to them.”

