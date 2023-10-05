New Moms apartment tenants relocated amid flood damage
Non-profit New Moms is in need of extra volunteers and financial aid as flood damage sustained earlier this month prompted the temporary evacuation of 40 families living in the New Moms Transformation Center in Austin. All of those families have experienced homelessness in the past, making the removal from their apartments all the more painful,…
Chat and Wash? A new concept for parents at A House in Austin
It was another busy day at A House in Austin, 533 N. Pine Ave. In the children’s room, several toddlers and young children pasted small colorful paper squares in the shape of a rainbow while their parents enjoyed a break before their Thursday Parent Café session. In the basement, standing next to two top-of-the-line washing…
Local nonprofit hosts diaper drive during August
The Collaboration for Early Childhood is hosting a diaper drive throughout August and is looking to the community for help. The Collaboration, an Oak Park-based nonprofit that works to connect families with children under 5 with resources, is collecting size 1 and 2 baby diapers and white onesies for 18-month-old toddlers now until Aug. 21.…
Concordia partners with nonprofit to donate dorm furniture
Julie Dickinson has a stack of photos showing off different rooms in various homes, all of which feature one common item – a twin bed, each one draped in colorful sheets, complete with a comforter and matching pillows. To some, the images might not mean much, but to Dickinson and her staff, who are on…
Not just any old house
When Erica Hilgart moved to Oak Park as a mother of three young children, the former public school teacher enrolled in a Musikgarten class with her children. “It helped me not feel so lonely in Oak Park,” Hilgart said. “I wondered if there was a place like this in Austin.” Around the same time, young…
Touting success, Housing Forward extends Write Inn stay
Housing Forward has extended its lease with the Write Inn Hotel, 211 N. Oak Park Ave., for another year. The non-profit, which works to transition people experiencing homelessness into stable housing, will continue to use all rooms in the hotel to house clients in its interim housing program, which provides temporary accommodation for those in…
What’s NewsMatch? Why it’s so important
Halloween’s over. Thanksgiving is just coming a bit into focus and it looks lovelier than last year while still a bit COVID-twisted. Launching right between these two notable holidays is something that is a big deal to us here at Growing Community Media, the nonprofit parent of its sister papers in Oak Park, River Forest,…