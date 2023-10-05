150 Years of OPRF

Founded as a one-room school at the corner of Lake and Forest Avenue in 1873, Oak Park and River Forest High School has become a community cornerstone. Today, the school spans a million-square feet over several buildings. It is home to over 3,400 students. Thousands of alumni fondly remember their days at the school. This…

The History of the OPRF Crest

The school crest is the readily identified symbol of Oak Park and River Forest High School. However, the history behind Ta Garista, the phrase that appears on the crest, is much less known—and has led to its meaning being greatly misunderstood. In 1900, Principal John Hanna proposed a motto for the school which would encompass…

The school before the village

This fall, the community celebrates a century and a half of its public high school, making OPRF older than Chicago’s “L” system, 13 of the 50 United States, and, surprisingly, the villages of Oak Park and River Forest. In the 1850s, Illinois was divided into 36-square-mile townships. Today’s Oak Park was part of Cicero Township,…

Ode to Papa

A 1917 Oak Park High School yearbook shows the grinning photo of a future Pulitzer and Nobel prize winner—a prankster, a self-described “class prophet,” and a storyteller like the world had never seen. “None are found to be more clever than Ernie,” reads the tribute quote for Ernest Miller Hemingway, who (probably to no surprise…

OPRFHS War Veterans

Ernest Hemingway is unquestionably the most famous OPRFHS veteran, but the school has produced a number of alumni who have made distinctive contributions to war efforts and lived exemplary lives upon their return.  Hemingway, who graduated in 1917, actually did not serve as a soldier in WWI. After being turned away by the Army because…

A look at how a progressive approach to education has shaped OPRF

When Central School, the precursor to what we now call Oak Park and River Forest High School, was founded in 1873, “progressive education” was not a buzzword among educators. Yet a progressive approach to education has shaped Oak Park and River Forest High School since early on, largely due to two pioneering educators—John Hannah, principal…

Photos: Historic Homecoming

OPRF High School alumni from several decades march on the football field on Friday, Sept. 22 before the Homecoming game, celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary.

