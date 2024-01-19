At Windfree, our female staff is integral to our mission and everyday operations. Solar energy projects have a lot of moving parts and take a team to execute properly. From administration, to utility interconnections, to field operations, the women that we have at Windfree help bring our projects to life in many different ways.

Cynthia Meyers is an experienced commercial solar installer who holds NABCEP and OSHA 10 certifications. Cynthia currently heads our service department and deals with troubleshooting of all kinds. Service is a very tricky part of our business and we are very lucky to have Cynthia knocking that out of the park for us.

Brenna Murphy was new to the Windfree team in 2023 and is currently a commercial project manager working on several projects across Chicagoland. Brenna is working on large solar projects for the Jesse Jackson Senior Living Center, as well as a large warehouse in Chicago’s west side. In addition, Brennajust wrapped up as the lead project manager for the solar installation at Oliver McCracken Middle School in Skokie.

Andrea Sanchez handles a great deal of project administration for both commercial and residential PV projects. Andrea has her hands on every single project, big and small, and the show does not go on without her. Andrea recently obtained her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from The University of Illinois at Chicago, joining several other UIC alumni at Windfree.

Ashley Lopez has been at Windfree for 3 years and handles all of our coordination and correspondence with utility companies. This is a major part of every project, and while ComEd is relatively easy to work with, she often has to deal with other out of state utility companies that are not as well equipped for solar. Ashley has quickly become a “master of interconnection” and is a very important member of our team

We’re proud and fortunate to have such great female staff, and happy to get an opportunity to highlight their hard work!

