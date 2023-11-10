Follow Clara through the magical world of dance in Ballet Legere’s 38th annual production of the Nutcracker. The production, in its entirety, will be presented at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest for the public on December, 2nd -3rd 2023.

This year Guest Artists Marcus Romeo and Bella Ureta will dance the Grand Pas de Deux, courtesy of the Cincinnati Ballet, Artistic Director Victoria Morgan. Also performing will be professional dancers from various Chicago Dance Companies as well as students from Legere Dance Centre and neighboring dance studios.

Ballet Légere is a non-profit organization which strives to provide an artistic cultural experience to the surrounding community. Our goal is to further the education of young dance students by offering opportunities to perform alongside professional dancers in a complete ballet, as well as expose and educate all ages and cultures to the art of a ballet through our field trip program.

Performance Dates and Times

Saturday, December 2nd | 2pm and 7pm

Sunday December 3rd | 12pm and 4pm

Dominican University

Performing Arts Center

7900 West Division

River Forest, IL 60305

To Purchase Tickets, Visit:

www.balletlegere.org/tickets

Tickets

Adult Premium Reserved Seating $35

Senior/Child $30

Adult Reserved Gallery Seating $30

Senior/Child $25

Tickets are non-refundable

Add $2 to Tickets purchased at the door

For more Information Call or Email Ballet Legere

773.237.1874 | balletlegere@yahoo.com

To make a donation, Please visit balletlegere.org/support-us