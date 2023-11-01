Inari Sushi wants to introduce diners to both the elegant and fun sides of sushi, sashimi, maki, poke.

Many of us love the taste of sushi but are a bit intimidated when faced with the terminology that comes with it. At Inari Sushi on restaurant row in Elmwood Park, you can sit back with a glass of sake (Japanese rice wine), hot tea, or a cocktail and know you are in good hands.

Alcoholic drinks are 50% off during their happy hour each day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Other drink specials extend into the full day: Monday is half priced wine and sake; Tuesdays bring $6 martinis and $3 inari sushi (fried tofu pockets stuffed with rice) which makes a great sweet/sour appetizer.

The restaurant features the freshest ingredients possible in both their traditional and innovative menu. Here’s a primer: sashimi is simply thin slices of raw fish and other seafoods meant to be eaten after a quick dip in soy sauce. Sushi are the same slices, but now served over vinegar-seasoned rice balls. Vegetables and eggs join items on the sushi menu.

Maki is where Inari gets seriously creative. Their rolls come filled with a kaleidoscope of tasty combinations. Summer rolls feature vegetables and sashimi without rice. Samurai, Hamachi-Kama, and White Tuna Crunch rolls are on the specials list as well. All are under $17.

One stand-out is their Flaming Dragon Roll. Filled with tempura shrimp, scallions, and sweet and spicy mayo inside, the roll is topped with salmon, super white tuna, black tobiko and sesame seeds. But wait, there’s more. When the dish arrives at the table, it’s set on fire.

Inari also offers the increasingly popular poke bowls (pronounced po-KAY). This Hawaiian dish respects the island’s deep ties to Japanese culture. Think of the bowls as deconstructed Maki. Cubes of fish are served over rice, accompanied by a variety of vegetables and toppings.

Lunch specials are a great way to explore and find out what you like. A sushi sashimi combo goes for under $20. There is even a vegan lunch combo!

A recent diner commented that Inari helped his son get into the spirit. Their server gave him connected chopstick trainers to help eat the authentic way. Inari is on a mission to help everyone enjoy sushi.

Inari Sushi

inarisushi.com

7428 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.