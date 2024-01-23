Recent letters to Wednesday Journal labeled Trump supporters “sycophants” and “boobs.” To the extent those labels accurately apply to some Trump supporters, they also apply to some Biden supporters. Similarly, just as many supporters of President Biden are intelligent and thoughtful, so are many supporters of former President Donald Trump.

I don’t understand the devotion and allegiance many thoughtful, intelligent people have for Donald Trump, but I know some of them and I respect them and their views. To paint with such a broad pejorative brush when referring to supporters of one candidate or the other does all of us a disservice.

Let’s counter opposing views with good arguments rather than with negative labels.

Karl Lauger

Oak Park

Related