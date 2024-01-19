Amy Goldbeck is a Clinical Psychotherapist and the sole owner of We Meet Again Counseling, PLLC, which is a private therapy practice specializing in support for adults struggling with anxiety, relationships, and life transitions. She offers clients unique and compassionate techniques to further insight, empowerment and healing. Amy is known for her calming yet strong presence which allows clients to feel emotionally safe in the therapeutic process. Amy has an eclectic framework that includes existential, creative and holistic techniques. Amy is passionate about building trust and rapport with clients, and advocating for progressive thinking on emotional intelligence and healthy relationships. Amy emphasizes the relationship with oneself, and supports clients to understand and align with their truth. She especially understands the unique challenges women face as they manage all of the imposed expectations both relationally and professionally. Amy is looking forward to collaborating with other practitioners and professionals this year to provide new offerings and services. To learn more and stay informed, you can visit her website, tryout her meditations on YouTube, read her blog, or find her on PsychologyToday, Alignable, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

