Ron’s Very Special Christmas Special

Thursday, December 7, 8 p.m., FitzGerald’s

This is the 14th annual edition of this event, which kicks off the holiday season with a huge flourish. Backed by a band called the Downsized Elves, a cavalcade of stars will take the stage, including Dag Juhlin, Cayne Collier, Michelle Billingsley & Wild Earp, Christine Melody, the Famous Brothers, the Christmas Sisters, Laura Lopardo, and the Chidren’s School Singers. Ages 21 and up. $20 (tickets to this event are sold out), 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Photo by Steve Scheuring

Prisms Of Winter

Thursday, December 7-Friday, December 8, 7 p.m., Oak Park-River Forest High School

The music students at OPRF present a special holiday concert led by Anthony Svedja, Meredith McGuire, Patrick Pearson and Brendon Culloton. $10, 201 North

Holidays Acapella

Sunday, December 10, 3 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church

Chicago Acapella performs classic holiday standards. 460 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Holiday Makers Market

Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Robert’s Westside

Special pop-up shop where you can purchase handmade products from local craftspeople. 7321 Madison Street, Oak Park.

Rock & Roll Holiday Revue

Friday, December 8, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Madison Street Theater

Two oldies bands play classic rock & roll holiday oldies from Christmases past. Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets showcase the fifties and sixties, while Ginger plays 70s and 80s arena rock. $20, 1010 Madison Street, Oak Park.Scoville Avenue, Oak Park.

Hanukkah Acapella

Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Temple Har Zion

Chicago Acapella presents a special Hanukkah concert. $38-$48, 1040 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park.

Sing We Joyous 2023

Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec.10, 4 p.m., First United Church of Oak Park

Christmas vocals galore, featuring the sounds of the Oriana Singers, City Voices, the Pro Musica Youth Chorus and the Sing We Joyous Orchestra. $30, 848 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Divine 9 Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, December 9, 4-8 p.m., M.E. Marketplace

Panel discussion about the importance of sisterhood, brotherhood and service. 7451 Madison Street, Oak Park.

Juf Young Families Chanukah

Sunday, December 10, 1:30 p.m., Candycopia

Celebrate this holiday with candle lighting, singing and candy. 717 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Angel’s Holiday Drag Brunch

Saturday, December 9, 1-4 p.m., Scratch Public House

Just like the title says. 7505 Madison Street, Oak Park.

Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest: Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m., Concordia University Chapel

The orchestra will perform the famed “Nutcracker Suite.” $30-35, students through college admitted free of charge. 7400 Augusta Street, River Forest.

Caroling In The Arts District

Saturday, December 9, 2-4 p.m., Actors Garden

In collaboration with Kim Frost Vocal Studios, you can go caroling around Oak Park’s Arts District. One hour will be spent learning the songs, while the next hour will be spent serenading the streets and passersby. Recommended for ages 8-15 years. 909 S. Lombard Avenue, Oak Park.

Singers From The Lyric Celebrate December

Monday, December 18, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Organization (second-floor ballroom)

Vocalists John Concepcion, Kim Jones, David Govertsen, Yvette Smith and William Billingham fuse holiday cheer with a classically-trained feel. 178 Forest Avenue, Oak Park.

Delicious Edible Holiday Gifts

Tuesday, December 12, 6:30 p.m., Forest Park Public Library, Austin Room

Chef Ashley Simone shows you how to make tasty holiday gifts, including homemade bourbon vanilla, spiced nuts two ways and peppermint merengue swirls. Take a sample home. 7555 Jackson Boulevard, Forest Park.

Christmas Celebration

Thursday, December 14, 7:30 p.m., Euclid Avenue Methodist Church

The Euclid Avenue Methodist Church Choir will lead everyone in singing Christmas carols. A reception will follow the program. Be sure to RSVP at euclidoffice@euclidavenueumc.org. 405 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park.

Holiday Boutique & Floral Design Demonstration

Wednesday, December 13, 11:30-2 p.m., Cheney Mansion

The December meeting of the Garden Club of Oak Park & River Forest features a special holiday boutique from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 1-2 p.m. floral designer Noah Luchinski will demonstrate how to create unique holiday designs. 220 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park.

Home For The Holidays

Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Oak Park

This street celebration features a free showing of Polar Express at Lake Theater (9 a.m.), a special cocoa tasting during the Hot Chocolate Walk (12 – 3 p.m.), a visit with Santa Claus (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), plus live music throughout the district (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Lake St. & Marion St., Oak Park.

Blue Christmas

Thursday, December 21, 7 p.m., St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

This is a special service for anyone experiencing grief, sadness, anger or any other emotions that run counter to the idea of holiday cheer. This event reflects the darkness while hopefully shedding some light. The service will include songs by Nick Cave, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers, among others. 545 South East Avenue, Oak Park.

Rockin’ Under The Mistletoe With JP & Jenny & the Flames

Friday, December 8, 8 p.m., Outta Space

Christmas carols, country & western style. $10, 6840 32nd Street, Berwyn.

Voicebox with Cathy Richardson: Holiday Show

Tuesday, December 12, 8 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Together with Voicebox’s Maureen Muldoon, singer Cathy Richardson will sing songs inspired by spoken-word stories. Afterwards, audience members are invited to share their own stories about the holidays (limited to five sentences). Check out themes at voiceboxstories.com $15, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

It’s A Wonderful Life: Viewing Party

Monday, December 11, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Annual showing of this Frank Capra classic holiday movie. Tickets are sold out. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Happy Hour

Monday, December 11, 6 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The Kevin Fort Trio plays jazzy standards composed by Vince Guaraldi for the Charlie Brown Christmas TV special. Tickets are sold out. $8, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Holiday Big Bands & BBQ: Shout Section Big Band

Sunday, December 10, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The Shout Section Big Band blasts their way through a jazzy holiday evening. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Brunch

Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m.; Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The Kevin Fort Trio plays jazzy standards composed by Vince Guaraldi for the Charlie Brown Christmas TV special. Tickets are sold out. $10, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Holiday Family Show With Mr. Dave Music

Sunday, December 10, 10:15 a.m., FitzGerald’s

Special Christmas show with Mr. Dave, one of the foremost children’s music performers. $25, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Brunch

Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The Chris White Trio performs songs from the Charlie Brown Christmas TV special. Tickets to this event are sold out. $10, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Holiday Family Fun With Miss Jamie

Saturday, December 9, 10:15 a.m., FitzGerald’s

This Western-themed performer plays a special holiday show for the kids. $25/family, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

CZS/Brookfield Zoo

Holiday magic at the zoo

Dec. 7-10, 14-17, 21-23, 26-31 Brookfield Zoo, times vary

Chicagoland’s longest-running lights festival is back, featuring more than 2 million twinkling LED lights! There’s entertainment galore!

•Holiday Magic Photo Ops: Giant Animals, Tunnel Light Show, Walkthrough Displays

•Dance Party at Polar Plaza

•Letters to Santa and Animals

Entertainment from 5-8 p.m.

• North Pole at The Pavilions featuring:

Those Funny Little People (performance at 6 p.m. followed by meet & greet)

Juggling Elves

Pictures with Santa (through December 23)

• Roaming Carolers

• Ice Carving at the Nature Stage

Attractions:

•Elf Power Virtual Reality Experiences* (open weather permitting)

Reservations may be required. Visit the website for more information.

8400 31st St. Brookfield.