Organizations in Chicago have partnered to help end hunger in Chicago at the “Fill A Bag, Fill A Bus” food drive.

The event will ask participants to fill a CTA bus with nonperishable food items to be donated to those facing hunger in the area. Canned goods will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository food pantries, according to WCIU.

The event will be from 12 to 6 p.m. Dec 6 at the Jewel-Osco in Oak Lawn on 4650 W 103rd St and at the same time on Dec. 7 in River Forest at the Jewel-Osco on 7525 W Lake St. On Dec. 7, talk show host Steve Wilkos will be collecting donations from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sponsors include WCIU-TV, also known as CW26, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, MeTV-FM, CTA, Jewel-Osco and Butcher Boy Cooking Oils, according to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“If you can’t make it to a Jewel-Osco, get in on the action by donating online,” WCIU’s article states. “Every $1 donated provides 3 meals to hungry Chicagoans.”