Ascension School has been a home to many members of the Oak Park community for over 110 years. The school provides an education rooted in love, kindness, respect, and inclusion to students from Pre-Kindergarten three-year-olds to eighth grade. The strength and support of our Ascension community is notably present in the students’ academic, social, and spiritual education. Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where students can grow in a safe, challenging and faith-filled learning environment.

With an average student to teacher ratio of 13:1, our faculty recognizes the individuality of each child’s development and has the opportunity to work with our students one on one to help them achieve their academic goals. Our students experience a well-rounded, Catholic education that enriches their minds, bodies, and souls.

This year Ascension is one of only 12 Chicago schools in its third year as a Museum of Science and Industry Partner school. Beginning in Pre-Kindergarten, every classroom has access to iPads, chromebooks, interactive smart boards, and students are exposed to comprehensive STEAM opportunities throughout the year.

We offer both full and half-day pre-kindergarten programs. Our littlest learners’ day focuses on independent learning, socialization, reading readiness and literacy skills, and fine motor and gross motor development. Students are given specials each week including Art, Music, Spanish, and Physical Education. Ascension provides outstanding fine and performing arts programs, extracurricular athletic programs and a number of clubs that promote teamwork, community and inclusion.

Ascension School also offers an Extended Day Program before and after school hours for families who need it. The cost is dependent on the number of children in your family who use it and how much time is used. Learn what Ascension School can offer your child with a private tour at school.ascensionoakpark.com.