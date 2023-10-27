Beyond Hunger is honored and excited to announce The Wood Brothers as the featured talent for this year’s Fall Benefit Concert to help end hunger. The American roots band will be playing November 17th at Thalia Hall in Pilsen and November 18th at FitzGerald’s in Berwyn. The Wood Brothers will be showcasing their eighth studio album, Heart is the Hero. Hailing from Boulder, Colorado, the band expertly blends the genres of folks, gospel, blues and jazz. Established in 2004, The Wood Brothers are no stranger to rocking a stage, and certainly no stranger to using their talents to make a positive impact.

This weekend of fun comes as an extension to The Wood Brother’s current North American Tour, which has already benefited organizations working in environmental conservation efforts. The band’s philanthropy now includes Beyond Hunger. All proceeds from the concerts will directly benefit the organization’s hunger relief efforts.

For 45 years, Beyond Hunger has provided nutritious groceries and social services support throughout 13 zip codes in Chicago’s Westside. More than that, Beyond Hunger offers nutrition education courses, summer meals programs for children, home delivery services for homebound older adults, a popup pantry for newly immigrated families, and more. Servicing 42,000 individuals a year, Beyond Hunger believes that, by harnessing the power of communities, we can end hunger.

Beyond Hunger’s Fall Benefit Concert is an event that the community looks forward to every year, traditionally selling out both venues with ease. Get your tickets fast and join Beyond Hunger and The Wood Brothers for a weekend of rocking out and giving back.

This special benefit concert to end hunger is made possible by generous sponsors: The Moller Family Foundation, The Reedy Family Foundation, and WXRT.

To purchase tickets and to help put food on families’ tables this holiday season, visit www.gobeyondhunger/events.