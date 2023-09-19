Salsa Dance Party for the Preserves

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thatcher Woods Pavilion

Come celebrate National Public Lands Day with the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Everyone is invited to this Party for the Preserves. Public Lands Day may be national, but you can celebrate this special day at Thatcher Woods Pavilion in River Forest. Expect a day full of salsa music, dance lessons, bilingual hikes, family activities, and food. Music and lessons are provided by Latin Street Entertainment. 8030 Chicago Ave., River Forest

Tinkergarten Nature Class

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Amy Carson, a longtime Tinkergarten teacher will lead kids and their beloved grown-ups through an outdoor learning session. Comfortable weather dress recommended, plenty of messy play required. Be sure to bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Best for ages 18 months through preschool. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

College Knowledge Jeopardy

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This presentation prepares students for college within a unique multimedia format. This activity is available in two difficulty tiers: beginner and expert. Topics include paying for college, types of colleges, college admissions, and picking a major. Learn more at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Rick Holmstrom Band

Sunday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Lately, Rick Holmstrom has been widely seen as the guitarist with Mavis Staples. What might not be as well-known is that he has recorded several great albums of inventive blues instrumentals. $20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Oaktoberfest

Attendees check out the food vendors during the annual Oaktoberfest in downtown Oak Park.

Friday, Sept. 22, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23, 12-10 p.m., Marion Street and North Boulevard

This two-day celebration in Downtown Oak Park bridges the gap between the last stirrings of summer and the first of the fall. Featuring foods from local restaurants, specialty craft beers, a kids root beer garden, and live music. For a full schedule, check https://oaktoberfest.net/. 119 N. Marion St., Oak Park.

Oak Park Women’s Guild Sip & Stroll Fundraiser

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30-10 p.m., event begins at Oak Park Bank

Join us as we stroll through Oak Park restaurants and pubs for drinks and fun through the Hemingway District. Tickets are available at donorbox.org/events/487924. 151 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

The Flat Five

Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., Unity Temple Restoration Foundation

The angelic harmonies of this quintet are the perfect choice to fill the temple walls, reminiscent of the Mamas & the Papas. $25-45, 875 Lake St., Oak Park.

Proposing A Social Services Center At St. Catherine-St. Lucy

Sunday, Sept. 24, 12 p.m., Ascension School Pine Room

A public forum will be held to discuss a proposal to utilize the rectory at St. Catherine-St. Lucy as a base for offering social service ministries focusing on the need of families located in the Austin neighborhood. All are welcome. 601 Van Buren St., Oak Park.