Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church welcomes you with the guiding belief that everyone is a child of God. We are a congregation dedicated to following Christ’s call to love and serve. If you are seeking a church home, there is a place for you here.

Join us for worship at 10:00 am on Sundays. The service is in-person and available online. Our church is located at 744 Fair Oaks Avenue at the corner of Fair Oaks and Thomas in Oak Park, with plenty of on-street parking.

For more than 20 years, Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church has built intergenerational relationships and supported faith formation in children through its LOGOS program. Each Wednesday afternoon and evening, LOGOS participants take part in Bible study, recreation, a family-style meal, and worship arts (handbell ringing, liturgy preparation, and more).

LOGOS runs mid-September to mid-March. Families do not need to be members of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, but they should have a genuine desire to support their child’s Christian education and development.

September 10 – registration for LOGOS opens

September 17 at 11 am – LOGOS information session at the church

At Fair Oaks, there are many opportunities to learn, to serve, and to build community for children, teens, and adults of all ages. For more information please visit our website https://www.fairoakspres.org/ and let us help you find your place here.