Chabad Jewish Center of Oak Park offers an array of services and transformative programs that cater to individuals of all backgrounds and levels of observance, allowing them to connect with their faith and heritage. These services and initiatives have played a pivotal role in fostering spiritual growth, promoting communal harmony, and addressing social needs.

At the heart of Chabad’s extensive offerings lies its deeply resonant religious services. While conducted primarily in Hebrew, our prayer book is in both Hebrew and English. The tunes are old, familiar ones, and they are sung by both those who know the words and those who can only hum along, with all the gusto befitting the joy of Shabbat and Jewish Holidays.

Chabad’s educational programs cater to both youth and adults, these programs deliver traditional Jewish teachings in a contemporary context. While hands-on activities and programs bring Jewish life alive to the young, Adult classes delve into topics ranging from Torah study and ethical principles to mysticism, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and personal advancement.

Beyond education, Chabad extends a helping hand to those in need. Its outreach initiatives encompass various stages of life as well as Chaplaincy, Hospital and Nursing Home visitations to name a few.

In essence, Chabad, stands as an exemplar of holistic community service. Its diverse programs cater to the mind, body, and spirit, fostering an environment where individuals can explore their spirituality, engage in continuous personal development, and actively contribute to the betterment of society as a whole.

oakparkjewish.org