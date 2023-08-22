An Oak Park resident was beaten by a robber, who took the victim’s cell phone, in the 1100 block of Ontario Street at 7:43 p.m. Aug. 13.

According to Oak Park police, the male offender first approached the victim by asking, “Hey, can I smoke with you?” After a female offender directed the male offender to leave the victim alone, the male offender struck the victim on the left side of the face with a closed fist, knocking the victim to the ground. He then kicked the victim, then took the victim’s black Apple iPhone 12.

The male and female offenders both fled the scene in a red four-dour vehicle. The estimated loss is $200.

Armed robbery

Two Oak Park residents were robbed by two men while out walking in the 1100 block of North Lombard Avenue at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 17. The two men, one carrying a “pointed object,” approached the victims and demanded they turn over their property. Both victims’ cell phones, an Apple iPhone 13 and an iPhone 14, were taken. The two offenders then fled the scene in a white sports utility vehicle. The total estimated loss is $800.

Criminal trespass to residence

An unknown person entered an Oak Park resident’s home through an unlocked basement door between 1:50 and 2:05 p.m. Aug. 18, in the 1000 block of South Hayes Avenue. The victim told police nothing was taken but a laundry basket had been disturbed.

Burglary

An unknown person entered an Oak Park resident’s apartment between 8 a.m. and noon Aug. 16, in the 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue. The victim arrived home to find his front door ajar and all the drawers in his living room cabinet opened. The burglar took the victim’s Sony PlayStation 5 and two controllers, as well as a blue bookbag, 11 watches and 10 rings. The estimated loss is $1,500.

Motor vehicle theft

A 2016 KTM 1190 motorcycle was taken between 9 p.m. Aug. 19, and 9:01 a.m., Aug. 20, in the 1000 block of Susan Collins Lane. The estimated loss is $800.

A man was observed breaking a rear window of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and climbing inside the vehicle through the broken window, then starting the vehicle at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 14, in the 400 block of South Scoville Avenue. The man drove off in the vehicle, traveling southbound on Scoville Avenue.

Attempted vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2020 Kia Sportage, then entered the vehicle and damaged its steering column between 1:31 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. Aug. 16, in the 100 block of South Harvey Avenue.

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, then entered the vehicle and damaged its steering column, between 5 p.m. Aug. 15, and 1 p.m. Aug. 16 on the 200 block of North Marion Street.

Theft

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2001 Jeep Cherokee parked in the 200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue between 8 p.m. Aug. 13, and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 14.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2012 Ford Escape parked in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 1:50 p.m. Aug. 14.

A catalytic converter was cut from a 2008 Toyota Sienna between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Aug. 14, in the 400 block of South Grove Avenue.

These items obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports, Aug. 14-21, represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.