“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple: A Good Time Place Reborn” with text by Patrick F. Cannon and original photographs by James Caulfield has been awarded the 2023 Gold Medal for Architecture by the Independent Publishers Book Awards.

Published by the nonprofit Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, the book it tells the story of the design, construction and restoration of the landmark building that was designated as part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Unity Temple underwent a complete restoration, completed in 2017 under the supervision of UTRF. The book includes a section on the restoration by the architect in charge, T. Gunny Harboe.

This is the seventh book on Chicago-area architecture and architects by Cannon and Caulfield, and it’s the third to receive the top prize from the Independent Publishers Book Awards. They are currently working on a major revision of an earlier book on famed Chicago architect Louis Sullivan.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple: A Good Time Place Reborn” is available for purchase onsite at Unity Temple, 875 Lake St. in Oak Park, or online at utrf.org/store.