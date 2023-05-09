Alexis Henderson

Oak Park and River Forest freshman Alexis Henderson went from a new personal best in high jump all the way to a varsity West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet champion on May 5 at York.

Henderson cleared 1.54 meters/5 feet, 1 inch as one of four event champions for the Huskies, who finished fourth (81.5 points).

Before that meet, Henderson hadn’t cleared higher than 4-11. At her last invite, her best height was 4-6.

“I definitely didn’t think I was going to win. I was a little nervous because I did jump pretty bad last meet,” Henderson said. “I wanted to do better. I did a lot better.”

The Huskies hope to continue the momentum at The IHSA Class 3A St. Ignatius Sectional on May 11. Top-two finishers advance to state as well as entries that achieve state-qualifying standards at the sectional.

Reese Garland

Senior Reese Garland, fifth at Class 3A state in discus in 2022, defended her WSC Silver titles. She won discus with a personal-best 41.64m/136-7.25, which ranks No. 3 in Illinois this season, and shot put (11.88m/38-11.75). Her outdoor-best 12.44m/40-9.75 April 28 ranks No. 7 outdoors.

Garland became the sixth athlete to win at least two discus and shot titles in the 50-year history of the WSC Silver Meet.

“I was at 134 [in discus the last three invites]. I’ve got to break that off. Still, I’m improving every year, which is what I like to see,” Garland said.

Junior Taylor Smith won triple jump with a personal-best 11.29m/37-0.5 that shares No. 16 in Illinois. Smith also was fourth in long jump (5.34m/17-6.25).

Taylor Smith

“My goal was just to hit 11 meters because I’ve done it in practice. I did it and it felt good,” said Smith, seventh in triple jump last season.

Junior Brianne Davis was second in discus (38.07m/124-10.75) with a personal-best by 21 feet that ranks No. 20.

“I’m so happy. I think I’ve come close [in practice], but I just really wanted to actually throw it in a meet. Hopefully I can do it at sectionals,” Davis said.

Katherine Johnston was third in pole vault (2.75m/9-0). Bella Brauc (400 meters in personal-best 59.91) and the 800 relay (Rhea Richards, Maisie Hoerster, Chloe Kozicki, Amelia Hammersley in 1:47.04) were fourth.

Friars 6th, Blazers 7th at GCAC

The Fenwick and Trinity High School girls track and field teams competed in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red Division meet May 6 at St. Ignatius.

The Friars finished sixth in the standings with 41 points. Senior Bella Daley won the 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 40.78 seconds. Sophomore Mia Menendez took third in the 400 with a personal-best time of 1:00.62.

The 3,200 relay of senior Ava Martinez, junior Ireland Reynoso, freshman Kimberly Robles and Menendez took fifth in 10:35.75, while the 1,600 relay of Menendez, Daley, Martinez and freshman Romy Bergetz finished sixth in 4:26.82.

The Blazers came in seventh with 37 points. Senior Laura Murphy had Trinity’s best individual showing, placing fourth in the high jump with a height of 1.52 meters (4-11.75). Senior Amanda McGreal took sixth in the 800 in a personal-best time of 2:28.82.

The Blazers’ 1,600 relay of Murphy, McGreal, and seniors Jasmine Arzuaga and Myla Roy finished third in 4:22.63.

Both Fenwick and Trinity will compete in the IHSA Class 2A Ridgewood Sectional meet on May 10.