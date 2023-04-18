Rick Reichenbach

Richard Henry Reichenbach, of Oak Park, died peacefully on March 22, 2023 at Lightways Hospice Center in Joliet.

Born in Chicago in 1927, the son of Henry and Edna Reichenbach, he grew up in Northwest Chicago in a close-knit family with multiple generations living in the same neighborhood. Following graduation from Roosevelt High School in 1945, he enlisted in the US Army and served as a surgical technician during WWII.

He attended the University of Illinois Urbana, where he met his wife, Velma, whom he married in 1952. Following graduation, they moved back to the Chicago area and he taught drafting at Lane Tech High School. Building on his talent for engaging students, he went on to teach industrial arts at Roosevelt Middle School in River Forest, establishing a diverse curriculum, including woodworking, drafting, metalworking, plastics, electronics, leatherwork and even personal computers well before mainstream adoption.

Known as Mr. Rick to many, he inspired generations of students over his 35-year teaching tenure. Even after retirement, he continued teaching youth while initiating programs at the Latin School in Chicago and volunteering with Boy Scouts. He always had a new project going and passed on his creative skills and tradition of crafts to his grandchildren, young relatives and neighbors.

A longtime resident of Oak Park, he and Velma raised three children. He was known for helping out others with various home repair projects as well as being the first out with his snowblower and helping clear neighbor’s sidewalks and alleyways. Later they moved back to Northwest Chicago before moving to a retirement community in Brookfield. After Velma died, he moved to a retirement community in Romeoville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Velma; and his sister, Betty Erickson. He is survived by his sister, Joan Van Note; his daughter, Cheryl; his sons, Michael (Kristina) and Steven (Barbara); and six grandchildren.