Lovey Shaughnessy

Lovey Marie Shaughnessy, 104, a longtime resident of Berkeley, Illinois, died on Dec. 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Born in 1918, the daughter of Irving and Lovey (Cook) LeVenton, of Oak Park, she grew up in a family of six children and graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School. After high school, she worked at Illinois Bell, the Joslin Clinic in Maywood, Oak Park and River Forest High School in the library and business office, and Village Radiology in Oak Park. She completed her career working in one of the many showrooms at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, a city she dearly loved. She continued working well into her 90s and maintained a sharp wit, much to the delight of her family.

Throughout her life, she was active in her hometown of Oak Park as a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a participant in theater productions and various charity events. She had a deep appreciation for art, music, theater, and dance, and was also an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Charlevoix, Michigan, where she spent many a summer with family and friends. She was very close to her siblings, Ruth, Suzanne, Sally, James, and Archie, all of whom predeceased her.

She was also preceded in death by John Joseph Shaughnessy, her husband of 38 years. They raised two sons, William Irving (Patrice) Shaughnessy, and Thomas Patrick (Deborah) Shaughnessy. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Van Deusen, John (Lina) Shaughnessy, Hanna Shaughnessy, Patrick Shaughnessy and Meghan (Nathan) Quist; her great-grandchildren Maxwell Van Duesen, and Wynter and Callahan Quist; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park.

Interment in the church’s Memorial Garden will immediately follow.