Georgianne Filomeno-Aiello

Georgianne Marie Filomeno-Aiello, 84, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died in her sleep on April 3, 2023. She was the wife of the late Sam Aiello Jr. and is survived by her sons, Len (Marie), Mike (Pat) and Tony; her grandchildren, Lacey Georgianne, Tiffany, Jesse, and Jenny; and four great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Christine Filomeno; the sister of Lenore Falco; aunt of Christine Falco Mahon; and great-aunt of Bill Mahon. Services are private.