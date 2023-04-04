Maureen Cunningham Naprstek, of Eagle, Idaho, died on March 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born on March 18, 1929, she was raised in Oak Park and later resided in St. Charles and Geneva.

Maureen is survived by her children, Nancy Nichols, Caroline Evans, Ginny Cunningham, and Neil James; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandbabies; and her beloved sister, Patricia Seaman.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 20, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City, Idaho with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A private family committal will take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

To attend the service virtually, please visit: https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream. Password: bowmanlive