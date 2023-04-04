Carol Jean Halsall Davidson, 79, of Oak Park, died on Dec. 9, 2022. Born on July 6, 1943 to Lillian and Wilmot Halsall of Chicago at Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she also received her nurse’s training. She met her husband, Daniel, of Oak Park, on a blind date. There were married on July 17, 1965 and have two sons, Scott Michael and Edward Allan, both born at Illinois Masonic. She was very active, caring and involved in both her family life and nursing career.

Carol has four grandchildren, Ryan, Jocelyn, Alexander and Dylan; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Mason; two sisters, Nancy and Patricia; and a brother, Gene.

There is a planned celebration for her from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago 60607.