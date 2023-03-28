Packages containing an estimated $3,000 worth of security equipment were stolen from an Oak Park resident’s front porch in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard between 1:56 p.m. and 4 p.m., March 17.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A black 2019 Kia Forte parked in the 400 block of Erie Street was removed between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., March 24. The vehicle was later recovered by Chicago police in the 500 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago.

Someone removed a 2021 Kia Soul parked in the first block of Pleasant Street between 9:30 p.m., March 23, and 3:13 a.m., March 24. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Cicero after it was involved in an accident.

A 2019 Kia Sportage was removed from the 400 block of South Lombard Avenue between 5:30 p.m., March 23, and 4:25 a.m., March 24.

A 2020 Hyundai Tucson parked in the 800 block of Randolph Street was removed between 6 p.m., March 18, and 6:16 a.m., March 20. The vehicle was recovered at 9:05 p.m., March 20, in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, by Chicago police.

A 2015 Hyundai Sonata reported stolen March 17 from Oak Park was recovered by Chicago police March 20 in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue in Chicago.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2015 Kia Optima, ransacked its interior and damaged the vehicle’s steering column between 6:30 p.m. and 10:48 p.m., March 24, in the 600 block of North Avenue.

Theft

Packages containing toys, clothes and lightbulbs were removed from a front porch in the 900 block of North Oak Park Avenue between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., March 25. The estimated loss is $115.

The catalytic converter of a 2016 Kia Optima was removed between 3 p.m., March 25, and 7:11 a.m., March 26.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2005 Honda CR-V between 5 p.m., March 21, and 7:30 a.m., March 22, in the 300 block of South Cuyler Avenue.

Someone stole a BMX bicycle from a playground in the 700 block of South Highland Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., March 19.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2004 Cadillac de Ville parked in the 400 block of South Kenilworth Avenue between 5:30 p.m., March 20, and 6:55 a.m., March 21.

Criminal property damage

Someone threw a rock through an Oak Park resident’s window at 8:55 a.m., March 21, in the 400 block of South Ridgeland Avenue. Four to six people were seen fleeing on foot.

The steel door to the Village of Oak Park’s traffic control cabinet was damaged in an attempt to pry it open between 9:52 a.m., Feb. 21, and 9:52 a.m., March 21, in the 1100 block of Westgate Street. The estimated damage is $3,000.

Someone shattered a window of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 500 block of North Grove Avenue between 4 p.m., March 23, and 11 a.m., March 24.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated March 21-27 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan