With both the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference and IHSA Class 3A tournaments around the corner, the Trinity High School basketball team is starting to build positive momentum.

The Blazers are on a three-game winning streak and back above .500 after notching a pair of road victories last week.

On Jan. 18, Trinity (12-11) defeated host Providence in a GCAC contest 45-38. Lauren Miller had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Zaria Goins 13 points and eight rebounds, and Chloe Santos 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers.

On Jan. 20, Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Goins 15 points and five steals, and Luz Del Rosario Kwiatkowski Perez 11 points as Trinity rolled to a 67-41 non-conference victory at Amundsen in Chicago.

Following a GCAC road game at Fenwick, Jan. 23 after press time, Trinity hosts Payton Prep, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

OPRF boys basketball

Oak Park-River Forest forward Alex Gossett goes up for a layup in a West Suburban Silver boys basketball game against Proviso West on Jan. 5. | Carol Dunning

The Oak Park and River Forest High School boys basketball team’s recent struggles continued on Jan. 20 with a 55-52 defeat at Glenbard West in West Suburban Silver play. It was the Huskies’ fourth consecutive loss.

Alex Gossett had a team-high 17 points and added eight rebounds for OPRF (6-11, 1-4 in WSC Silver). Max Johnson scored 14 points and had five assists, while Joe Halper had 10 points.

Up next for the Huskies are WSC Silver road games at Downers Grove North, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and at Proviso West, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Related