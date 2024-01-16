We are a week-plus into 2024, a national election year that may end in victory for a party of sociopaths, misogynists, racists, Islamophobes, homophobes, and transphobes, and scores of supportive sycophants, enacting agendas that viciously express these nefarious, dehumanizing, characteristics. Additionally, this party (do I have to name it?) will not seek to serve anyone — of any race, ethnicity or gender — among the working class regarding access to crucially needed health care or a quality education. In fact it will strive to privatize and monetize anything and everything that a representative government is supposed to offer its citizens. Have I missed anything as far as one possible outcome of the 2024 election?

The other possible 2024 election outcome would be the party that now controls the White House and Senate. You know, the party with a President and a majority of its congressional members who evidently have monetized their morality regarding the now-three-month long “war” in the Middle East? By monetize I am alluding to how many “Party of the People” elected officials have clearly been bought and paid for by pro-Israeli donors.

The (Jan. 10) issue of The Guardian breaks down how the average pro-Israel/Israeli supporter contribution to the People’s Party is $125K while those who are pro-Palestine receive $18K. The U.S. government (granted, as an either-party policy) refuses to enact a permanent ceasefire, which they can accomplish by cutting off funding with our tax dollars going to support Israel’s military.

To those who see the bigger picture, as I and others see it, neither election outcome will leave us with a government that won’t be run by lobbyists for Big This and Big That. We could have had single-payer health care and so much more, if only enough elected officials could grow a spine and represent the People and not the billionaire class. Grow a spine and demonstrate that money does not have to dictate the measure of your morality.

I have called my representatives to voice my objections. But I will not hold my breath on being listened to, just as Joe Biden won’t listen to the world-wide clamor to end the slaughter in Gaza. Unless We the People demand better, the status will, as usual, remain, quo.

Joseph Harrington

Oak Park

