Some people continue to believe untruths about the 2020 election. Their life keeps plugging along, but they don’t favor the person responsible for our national equilibrium. Instead they support a deeply troubled sociopath. What’s up with us?

Biden’s presidency was stuffed with crises from day one: COVID, a jumpy economy, climate change, Afghanistan, Ukraine, China, Israel. That’s a lot for 3/4 of a presidential term but he keeps juggling. One may not agree with his choices, but he is competent and communicative. He knows the job and does it in good faith. Sure he is older, but the wisdom and patience of those years keep paying dividends for the American people. He’s a steady hand on the tiller. Why then do Biden’s poll numbers hover in the 30s? It is perverse!

On the other hand, we have a candidate schooled in business — not government. He’s a famous, wealthy TV star who spews hateful antisemitic phrases without challenge. As of today he is under 91 indictments. He failed to win a second term. He’s a serial cheater. He’s a bull in the china shop of our government. Yet this is our leading Republican candidate? Americans are perverse.

Webster says perverse means “obstinately continuing in a fault or error.” Why are so many Americans continuing to believe in assertions without facts? Are they suffering some PTSD, the result of just being alive at this time and place? Are they acting out their rage to feel better about the complexity of modern life?

Whatever the cause, this perversity needs to end. We are basically decent people who don’t want good fortune at the cost of somebody else’s misery. We pay taxes to address the needs of the common good. We need to vote with as much loyalty to the common good.

This is too serious to be perverse about.

Karen Muriello

Oak Park

Related