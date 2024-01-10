A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Walgreens while in the crosswalk at Madison Street and South Oak Park Avenue.

The driver was traveling westbound on Madison Street in the left turn lane, said Dan Yopchick, Village of Oak Park chief communications officer.

After receiving a green turn arrow, the driver turned southbound on South Oak Park Avenue and hit the pedestrian whom they did not see, Yopchick said. The driver then stopped.

Oak Park police and fire responded to the scene, where the victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries to the head and leg, Yopchick said. The driver received a citation and was released. The victim’s identity has not been released.