The Beatles movie, A Hard Day’s Night, brought back the Keystone Kops of 1920s silent movie fame. They were woefully and hilariously inept as they dashed after the Fab Four for no good reason. They were good for a laugh, as always before.

The Kops came to mind when I heard about the impeachment proceedings voted into being by the Trumpist sycophants in the House of Representatives. They are just as ridiculously inept as the originals, but emphatically unfunny. What did they create? A solution in search of a problem, nothing that could possibly rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

And this from a gang that refused to convict Donald Trump for blatantly criminal acts — not once, but twice. It screams “Hypocrisy!” to high heaven.

In my mind’s eye I’ll always see Keystone Kops when those suffering sychophants show up in the news. Equally, but tragically, ridiculous.

Fred Reklau

Oak Park