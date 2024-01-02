Free speech is a constitutional right. Fine. As one letter from a recent Viewpoints section points out, in the case of Donald Trump, his right to speak needs to be muted, if not shut down. Certainly. He is a danger to this country and beyond, spewing toxic threats to the press and the very government he is (inexplicably, stupefyingly) a candidate to hold its highest public office. And clearly the corporate media will never stop fawning over his sociopathic persona.

Then another letter writer uses his/her freedom of speech to weigh in on the now two-month-long conflict related to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The writer focuses on Hamas as a terror group. And they are. The writer says the recent “humanitarian pause” only emboldens Hamas and their terror tactics. Thus, Israel should keep on hitting back.

Really? As of Dec. 7, over 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in response to the Hamas attack. Several thousand of them children. Not to mention Israel cutting off electricity and water to Gaza. The “pause” is over, and the attacks on Gaza continue. Hospitals, schools, mosques bombed.

Does not that not make Israel a de facto terrorist state? Let’s stop the pretzel logic used to defend what is going on in this matter. Palestinians have no army, no fighter jets, tanks, or any type of modern weapons of war other than rockets.

This is genocide, and the better part of the world sees it as that sickening reality.

Joseph Harrington

Oak Park