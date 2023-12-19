Junior OPRF wrestler Eric Harris had a rough ending to his Hinsdale Central Rex Whitlatch Invitational in 2022. Harris was head-butted during the second period of his third match in the heavyweight division. He was diagnosed with a concussion and sidelined the rest of December.

“When I got home, my nose started bleeding. I couldn’t wrestle the next day,” Harris said. After this season’s Whitlatch Invite, Friday and Saturday, Harris continues to compete as much as possible. He finished third at 215 pounds by beating Downers Grove South’s Mack Piehl, 4-1.

Harris (11-4) has his first individual state berth in sight after coming one victory from qualifying at the 2023 sectionals as a heavyweight.

“I’m improving each day I’m wrestling,” Harris said. “I’ve been improving for the last eight months. I just have to work hard at practice every day, just my stance and motion and leg attack.”

Sophomore Zev Koransky (15-3 at 126) and junior Joseph Knackstedt (15-2 at 138), the Huskies’ two returning 2023 individual state qualifiers, also were third. Senior Ruben Acevedo (12-6 at 120) and sophomore David Ogunsanya (12-4 at 150) were sixth.

The Huskies (107 points) were 11th of 25 teams and won matches in 10 weight divisions. They travel downstate for the Washington Super Duals, Saturday, and the Granite City Tournament Dec. 28-2

“Overall I think we did pretty well,” OPRF coach Paul Collins said. “A guy like Ruben, last year was [1-2 at Whitlatch at 120] and now takes sixth. Eric was hurt [last year]. I think it’s a testament to their work, their effort.”

Harris responded admirably following a difficult overtime loss in the quarterfinals to Downers Grove North senior Cael Brezina (8-2), who finished sixth. Harris thought he had a takedown at the end of the second period, but the official ruled it occurred after time expired.

Against Piehl (15-5), Harris entered the third period leading 2-0. Piehl escaped in the first 20 seconds but Harris delivered a takedown with 1:04 left and rode Piehl the rest of the match.

After last season competing between 220 and 225 pounds at heavyweight, which goes up to 285 pounds, Harris plans to remain at 215.

“I tried to eat a lot to get heavyweight, but it’s not working,” Harris said.

At 2023 state, Knackstedt was 1-2 at 132 and Zoransky was 0-2 at 113. Both agreed they are looking to return to state in higher weight classes and contend for top-six, all-state honors.

“It motivated me a lot, gave me a goal to know that I should look farther than just making it to state,” Koransky said.

Knackstedt lost 9-0 in the semifinals to undefeated Sandburg junior Ryan Hinger (18-0), the invite champion.

For third, Knackstedt won 8-4 over Lincoln-Way West’s Luke Siwinski (12-7) after an early 2-1 deficit. Knackstedt sealed the victory with a third-period takedown.

“I think I’ve just got to come out and wrestle my match,” Knackstedt said. “I feel like I wrestled the way [Hinger] wanted to wrestle, and I think I should wrestle the way I want. We’ve still got work to do until state.”

Koransky won 10-5 for third over West Aurora senior Aiden Massaro (12-5) after an 11-8 victory the previous round.

“I think overall it was a success,” Koransky said. “I’ve been struggling with finishing some moves and putting people on their back and pinning them. Up at 126, guys are a little stronger and it’s harder to put them away.”

Acevedo and Ogunsanya both were pinned for fifth. Ogunsanya lost his previous match 3-2.

Sophomore Aiden John Noyes (14-6 at 132) won three matches with two pins. Junior Gabe Rojas (5-7 at 113) and sophomore Jeremiah Hernandez (2-3 at 144) won two matches.