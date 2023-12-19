Jasper | Submitted by Kendall Alexander Zelda | Submitted by Jamie Lavigueur Hutch | Submitted by Tina Gera-Durso Tippi | Submitted by Lisa Wilkinson Roger | Submitted by Dawn and Duane Glossa Piper | Submitted by Lauren Nagle Roma | Submitted by Diane Menza Kukla | Submitted by Laurel Obert Loulou | Submitted by Robert, Kendall, Dianet, Izzie and Alex Biscuit | Submitted by Christopher George | Submitted by Dawn and Duane Glossa Mousse | Submitted by Lourdes Nicholls Loki | Submitted by Risa Marroquin Baby | Submitted by Julie Shelton Coach | Submitted by Monica and Jim Angelo Bart | Submitted by Diane Menza Mike | Submitted by Dawn and Duane Glossa Mia | Submitted by Ann and Eric Kammerer Maxwell | Submitted by Kathy Hook Fischer Vega | Submitted by Marni Curtis Mr. Bleu | Submitted by Jacqueline Silva Max | Submitted by Monica and Jim Angelo Gloria Pancake | Submitted by Ann Farrell Sal | Submitted by Dawn and Duane Glossa Eddie and George | Submitted by Janet Vodicka Olsen Piper | Submitted by Lauren Nagle Shaun | Submitted by Ben Stumpe Mousse, Starbuck and Apollo | Submitted by Lourdes Nicholls Juice | Submitted by Barbara & Ron Moline Louie | Submitted by Laura Thompson Join the discussion on social media! Facebook Instagram Twitter