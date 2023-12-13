Someone entered a Bensenville resident’s unlocked red Ford F-250 truck that had the key inside. The individual then stole the truck, which had an attached red trailer that contained a lawnmower. The incident occurred during the afternoon of Dec. 7 at the 100 block of North Ridgeland Avenue. The estimated loss is $15,350.

Aggravated battery

An individual lunged at a Chicago resident on Dec. 6 at the 1100 block of South Boulevard and a struggle occurred. The individual punched the victim in the face, police said.

Burglary

Two individuals burglarized an Oak Park residence on the 900 block of Mapleton Avenue during the afternoon of Dec. 5. The resident allowed one individual into the residence after being told that there was water contamination in the area. The resident later observed a second individual in the residence. After both individuals left, the resident discovered $400 was missing.

Arrests

A man from Aurora, Illinois, was arrested in Oak Park on Dec. 6 based on an active DuPage County warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested on the 900 block of Lake Street.

A boy from Chicago was arrested for aggravated assault against a Chicago resident and criminal damage to property at Pete’s Fresh Market, located at 259 Lake St., on Dec. 7. He was arrested on the 200 block of Lake Street.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone entered a Franklin Park resident’s unsecured red 2000 Toyota Camry while it was running, and fled around noon on Dec. 5. The incident took place on the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard.

Catalytic converter theft

Someone stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. The incident took place between the evening of Dec. 4 and the morning of Dec. 5 on the 0-100 block of Le Moyne Parkway. The estimated loss is $1,000.

Theft from motor vehicle

An individual stole the front license plate from an Oak Park resident’s 2022 Chrysler Pacifica on Dec. 6 on the 700 block of South Humphrey Avenue. The individual then fled in a grey vehicle.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Dec. 6-8 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon