Oak Park Festival Theatre has some exciting news. In the midst of our efforts to raise $24,500 before the end of the year, a donor has stepped forward to match our goal. This means every dollar raised up to $24,500 will be doubled, allowing us to potentially raise $49,000 in anticipation of our 49th season!

Since 1975, Oak Park Festival Theatre has welcomed thousands of neighbors from Oak Park and beyond to enjoy “Shakespeare Under the Stars” each summer in beautiful Austin Gardens. This past year marked our 48th successful season and we once again brought nearly 3,500 individuals from 225 unique zip codes into the heart of our community. That’s an average of 150 people per night who had the opportunity not only to take in a wonderful night of live theater but also to peruse storefronts, order from local restaurants, and enjoy what the community of Oak Park has to offer.

We take great pride in keeping this annual tradition alive and are doing everything we can to make it easier for audiences of every demographic to participate. This year we introduced “Pay What You Can” nights to ensure that the ticket price isn’t a barrier to entry. We are also engaging a more diverse roster of artists so that audiences see themselves more accurately reflected on the stage.

We are partnering with local educational and service organizations to engage the full spectrum of ages in our community, from teens to senior citizens, with activity beyond the show such as workshops and classes.

Please consider making a donation today to strengthen our ability to bring excellent live theater to Oak Park and elevate arts and culture in our village for years to come. Visit www.oakparkfestival.com/donate and give generously, knowing that every dollar you contribute will be matched.

With your support, we can confidently continue to tell timeless stories that foster dialogue, strengthen relationships, and speak to our shared humanity. We cannot thank you enough for your enduring support, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.

Tom Arvetis

Managing Director

Oak Park Festival Theatre