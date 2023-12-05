Arguing ideas always needs to be protected. That is the true meaning of the First Amendment. Attacking people, threatening injury of any kind and even death, is hate speech, not free speech.

Isn’t it that clear and obvious? Yet Donald Trump trashes that distinction time after time. It’s time for him to face the consequences of his hate. Removing him from rallies, microphones, and social media is the only answer. He belongs in jail, like anyone who flouts the law so flagrantly.

Trump is a danger, not just to the law, but to the very soul of our civil society. Jail him until he has his day in court — in fact, in many courtrooms.

Fred Reklau

Oak Park