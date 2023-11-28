Fighting climate change is daunting. But like each single vote, individual actions add up to something powerful. Where to start? Oak Park Climate Action Network’s newly launched website, OPCAN.ORG, is your guide to vetted resources for homeowners, renters, landlords, businesses and institutions.

With most of Oak Park’s climate-heating emissions coming from powering our homes, buildings, and cars, we need to reduce our energy consumption, get off toxic natural gas, and invest in renewable sources of energy. This not only helps the environment, it can save consumers money and make our indoor air healthier. At OPCAN.ORG, see how one Oak Park family did it, step by step; get up to speed on home energy audits and free energy- and water-saving equipment; find out about government incentives that can cut the cost of transitioning to solar energy, buying an electric vehicle, and more; access a list of local contractors who can upgrade your electrical capacity, install heat pump heating systems, etc.; and get the scoop on how community solar makes solar energy accessible to everyone, including renters.

OPCAN.ORG has something for everyone: use it to access your neighbors’ expertise and to join our work to make Oak Park more sustainable for all.

Oak Park Climate Action Network (OPCAN)