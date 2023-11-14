Dozens of Venezuelan refugees arrived at the District 15 Chicago Police station over the weekend, and volunteers are asking for help by holding “sorting parties.”

Volunteers said the people arrived at the station on Madison just east of Austin Boulevard wearing t-shirts and flip-flops. They did not have winter clothes.

Although there is an overabundance of some winter items, those in high-demand include blankets, winter coats, small women’s gym shoes (sizes 6 to 8), and men’s work shoes (sized 8 to 10).

The sorting parties, where you can drop items off or help sort, are at St. Catherine’s St. Lucy’s Catholic Church Monday at 38 N. Austin Blvd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Mondays.