The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association is proud to host many talented people with its weekly Monday Enrichment Series. The programs take place Monday at 1:15 p.m. in the club’s lovely and historic building at 178 Forest Ave, in Oak Park.

The Nineteenth Century is dedicated to learning, giving and sharing its landmark building with other nonprofits, plus a host of incredible artists and speakers. This year, we want to highlight this exciting dance program from Governor State University.

The Governor State University Dance Company explores and expresses themes related to social justice. With original choreography by GSU faculty, students, and alumni, Rise Up! features provocative performances that defy classification and explore topics such as environmental destruction, breaking generational curses, abuse of power, and mental health.

The programs are free to the public and can be zoomed if you can’t make be here in person: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81790709242pwd=RFg0KzRhaU1mZVUyVExCRTRHL09RUT09.

No registration is necessary. Donations are welcome!

The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association strengthens our community through learning, giving, and sharing our landmark building through space grants to local non-profits, who account for 80% of its usage. We provide community outreach, scholarships, and public programming in five areas: music, art, literature, science, and social sciences.