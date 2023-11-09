Mittens

Animal Care League helps local homeless animals find brighter futures, no matter their situation. Each year, more than 1,300 animals from local communities and beyond come through the doors of the Oak Park shelter, and many of them, like Mittens the cat, need urgent medical attention.

In early September, Mittens was found by Oak Park Animal Control in a difficult position: multiple rubber bands had been stretched tightly around each of his front paws, digging in and cutting off his circulation. Although saving his paws was far from a sure thing when he first arrived at ACL’s clinic, Mittens was a trooper. He met his challenge with love and happiness, and soon enough, there was good news. After those first uncertain days at the clinic, it became clear that the shelter’s medical staff would be able to get him back to his old self, four paws and all.

Animals like Mittens depend on Animal Care League to help them overcome their circumstances and live the lives they deserve. But ACL couldn’t do that alone. Being there for animals in need is a team effort — with foster families like the one which will soon be Mittens’ forever family, with local police, with volunteers, and of course with its generous supporters. Every animal deserves a second chance like the one Mittens got. As ACL expands its reach, support from the community will allow the organization to continue doing more for the animals who depend on it for shelter, care, and comfort.

