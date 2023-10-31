The Revolutionists

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Madison Street Theater

This is a Black Box theater production of a play by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Rachel Pospisil. $25, 1010 Madison Street, Oak Park.

TechGirlz: Programming Edison Robots

Thursday, Nov. 2, 4-6:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

For girls in grades 5-8 who have a passion for robots. The star of this show is Edison, a LEGO-compatible robot. Inexpensive and easy to program, they can be coded with Code Blocks, Scratch, or Python. In this workshop, students will have the opportunity to learn to program it. Register at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Film Screening & Discussion: ‘The Right to Read’

Monday, Nov. 6, 6:30-9 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The Right to Read celebrates the joys of literacy. An NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families are shown in this one-hour movie, fighting to provide our youngest generation with the ability to read. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Walter Trout

Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Veteran blues-rocker in the Stevie Ray Vaughan/Joe Bonamassa vein makes a rare club appearance. $30-40, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Jenny & the Mexicats

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Distro Music Hall

This muticultural band uses traditional flamenco as a jumping-off point for other styles, including everything from rock to reggae. $35, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Mindfulness Monday

Monday, Nov. 6, 3-6 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This monthly outreach program speaks directly to middle and high school students coming to terms with stress and anxiety. The program offers mental health resources, mindfulness activities, and self-management strategies. For grades 9-12. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake Street, Oak Park.

A Taste of Love With Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m., virtually through Illinois Libraries Present

Maya Camille Broussard, star of Netflix’s Bake Squad, and owner of Chicago-based Justice of the Pies, will demonstrate on video how to bake the ultimate Thanksgiving pie. She will discuss her love of pie, as well as others who inspired her love of pie. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries — including Oak Park Public Library — offering premier events. Register now at bit.ly/ILP_Maya-Camille.