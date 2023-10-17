While there are many top-notch educational opportunities in our communities, that is not true for all Illinois children. Statewide, 83% of our public schools are underfunded and since 2018, the Invest in Kids Act (IIK) has diverted $250 million tax dollars from public schools.

The IIK program gives donors a 75% tax credit for their donations up to $1 million to Scholarship Granting Organizations like Empower which keeps 5% of the funds. Last year, the IIK program served only 9,600 students, but it cost $56 million in state revenues that could have been distributed to Illinois public school districts serving 874,000 low-income children.

With no IIK extension, starting in the fall of 2024, private school scholarships for low-income children can be funded by the same donors, who may receive federal tax deductions rather than IIK’s 75% state tax credits. There is no need for any child to have to transfer.

The League of Women Voters is not against private schools. It simply believes that children in underfunded school districts should not have to rely on scholarships for a quality education. Public education is a fundamental bedrock of our democracy and should be available to serve all children across all of Illinois.

Jane Hastings

President, League of Women Voters of OP-RF