A letter of appreciation to patrons of the Oak Park Farmers Market:

On Saturday, Sept. 30, I had an interesting observation spot at the Farmers Market. Sitting at one of the tables along Lake Street, I could watch and say “Hi” to all those coming to the market. You all get A++ for bringing your own bags for purchases. I’d say at least 90% of you were carrying bags, baskets or boxes. I said hello to someone I know who I saw a few Saturdays ago, bagless, and said, “So again, where is your bag?” She surprised and delighted me when she unfurled her fist to show me a hidden reusable bag, rolled up in her hand. At the start of the market in May, there weren’t as many patrons with reusable bags, so pat yourselves on the back for taking this easy step for the environment.

The Earth thanks you and so do we.

Phyllis Rubin

Go Plastic Free

River Forest