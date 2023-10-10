For the third year, the Fenwick High School girls tennis team sits atop the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. The Friars won the league title at XS Tennis in Chicago on Oct. 6 with 31 points. St. Ignatius was second with 28 points, and Loyola Academy third with 26 points.

Junior Lily Brecknock successfully defended her GCAC championship in #1 singles. After a bye in the quarterfinals, she defeated Kalia Angeles of DePaul Prep 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. In the final, Brecknock defeated Kate Gibble of St. Ignatius 6-1, 6-1.

At #2 singles, freshman Emma Louderback won the title, defeating Loyola’s Eve Swaim 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Fenwick’s #1 doubles team of senior Trinity Hardin and junior Megan Trifilio won the doubles championship, rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Katherine and Keira Lloyd of DePaul Prep. Seniors Marin Jancewicz and Mae Mae McDonnell finished third at #3 doubles, while juniors Caroline Gruber and Rachel Abraham were fourth at #2 doubles.

The Friars, who won the IHSA Class 1A championship last fall, make their 2A debut at the Hinsdale Central sectional, Oct. 13-14.

OPRF girls tennis

Oak Park and River Forest High School finished third in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division tournament, Oct. 5-7, at Hinsdale Central with 27 points.

Freshman Lucy Stein had a strong run at #1 singles for the Huskies, defeating Abby Sullivan of Lyons Township in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-0, then Glenbard West’s Simone Annan 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. In the championship match, she fell to CJ Coan of York 4-6, 3-6.

Junior Maeve Marzec was runner-up at #2 singles, losing in the final to Hinsdale Central’s Asha Sarai 3-6, 1-6. Junior Baylee Piasecki was fourth at #3 singles.

In doubles, juniors Alice Cadwell and Sophie Welch finished third at #2, as did junior Clara Lau and freshman Ava Lebovitz at #3. Senior Kathryn Meister and junior Anika Gupta were fourth at #1 doubles, as were sophomores Marin Chalmers and Sophia Lynn at #4.

OPRF returns to Hinsdale Central for the Class 2A sectional, Oct. 13-14.

IHSA state golf

Fenwick senior Clarke Bennett had a strong outing at the IHSA Class 2A boys golf state tournament, held Oct. 6-7 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, finishing in the top 10.

Bennett carded an opening round of 75 to qualify for the finals. He shot a 76 for a two-day total of 151 strokes, good enough for a ninth-place tie.

In the Class 3A tournament at The Den of Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington, Oct. 6-7, OPRF senior Will Neumann shot an 87, missing the cut.

In girls golf, Fenwick freshman Mairin Sweeney shot rounds of 86 and 89 for a score of 175 to tie for 70th in the Class 2A tournament, Oct. 6-7, held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.