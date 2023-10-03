A growing chorus of Democrats are baying for the resignation of New Jersey Senator Menendez. This self-defeating behavior explains in a nutshell why Democrats lose elections, despite supporting positions that benefit 99% of their constituents.

Republicans support positions that are destructive to their constituents, and many openly call for the overturn of American democracy, yet they retain power. How can this be?

It’s because Democrats live in a fantasy world where their constituents appreciate ethical behavior, a belief that was last credible in the 1950s.

Republicans are ruthlessly opportunistic and will do literally anything to maintain power. Mitch “Walking Dead” McConnell violated the Constitution to block President Obama from appointing a Supreme Court justice, with no repercussions. Republicans know that openly and shamefully corrupt Supreme Court justices (Thomas and Alito, most prominently) will still vote for hardcore Republican positions.

In contrast, Democrats “eat their own,” ousting Al Franken, a superb senator, over accusations of a subtle violation of political correctness in 2018. Meanwhile, Donald Trump advocates grabbing women “by the pussy” and is elected president. Every Democratic senator who resigns makes way for a Republican who will vote to appoint yet another Republican rapist to the Supreme Court.

Can you imagine Josh Hawley resigning for violating his oath of office by supporting a violent insurrection against the U.S. government? It is time for Democrats to learn what game is being played in Washington D.C., and to fight for their constituents. When Clarence Thomas resigns from the Supreme Court, and not before, Democrats should call for Menendez to resign.

Tom DeCoursey

Oak Park