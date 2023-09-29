Lacey Sikora

Founded as a one-room school at the corner of Lake and Forest Avenue in 1873, Oak Park and River Forest High School has become a community cornerstone. Today, the school spans a million-square feet over several buildings. It is home to over 3,400 students. Thousands of alumni fondly remember their days at the school.

This special issue is the collaboration of current students, faculty, staff, alumni, and parents of alumni. Each shared memories of their time at the school that shaped them. The Oak Park River Forest History Museum, which became the home of the OPRF archives in 2021, was instrumental in providing photos, memorabilia and stories of days gone by for this special issue.

Past, present and future Huskies celebrate OPRF’s sesquicentennial and the important place the school occupies in the towns of Oak Park and River Forest.

Thanks for joining the celebration.

Lacey Sikora

Contributing Editor