That tidbit from the article on converting a retail space on Lake Street near Harlem Avenue for a Holiday Inn Express in a recent Wednesday Journal is the essence of Oak Park’s persisting vertical development mojo. Wasn’t that former Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb’s mindset when he came to office over a decade ago? One need just look at the downtown sector to know he followed through on that plan.

One after another, several high-rises of up to 223 feet were built, along with the construction noise and dust. Progress! Each was opposed by many villagers as far as initial proposals for the sites of these buildings and their heights.

There’s a current revolt against a proposed structure of several stories in the NE sector of our once sleepy, leafy cultural gem adjacent to Chicago’s western border. Low-key, comfy-and-cozy Oak Park. Ernest Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright once lived here early in the 20th century. Those were the great “horizontal” days of Lost Oak Park.

That Oak Park is a very distant memory. It predates the early ’80s absurdity of converting some lengths of Lake and Marion streets into pedestrian malls. But the largely 20- to 40-somethings who populate the new high-rises can’t miss what they never knew once existed. Progress!

Currently, there’s an apartment building going up in place of the demolished Drechsler funeral home. It was also largely opposed as not fitting in with the nearby Carleton Hotel and other older structures. Was there a “rethinking” of a possible eighth floor? Or ninth? Opposed or not, it’s another new vertical addition to structures that are visually uninspiring. Progress! Upward and onward.

Given the number of dog owners in the village, maybe another, bigger, better dog park. No need to “rethink” the vertical limits for it. Arf arf. Sniff sniff.

Joseph Harrington

Oak Park