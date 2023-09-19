It is deeply ironic that the worst “crime” the Republicans could pin on a Biden was a technicality when Hunter Biden filled out a form to buy a handgun in 2018. Where is their stock hysterical reaction to his Second Amendment Rights being taken away by an evil federal bureaucracy? Why has the NRA not jumped to defend this patriotic American trying to buy a gun, as is his Constitutional Right? Maybe their enthusiasm for protecting Biden’s Second Amendment rights is dampened by the fact that he only bought a handgun. Now if he had been buying an automatic weapon capable of massacring a classroom full of children, then they would consider that an action worth defending.

Tom DeCoursey

Oak Park