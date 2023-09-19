Something is missing this fall: the Oak Park International Film Festival. For many years, Stan West organized this film festival, which would take place in the Oak Park main library every September. Last year Stan moved to another state and the festival ended. I wish he had passed the torch to someone else.

While it’s too late for this year, I would like to revive it for next year. I have ideas about how to continue it and raise its profile. However, I do not want to organize it myself. I would be happy to work on a committee to help support this project and have someone else either lead it or co-lead with me.

If anyone is interested in more information about this idea, please email me at Joyceporter2001@yahoo.com.

Joyce Porter

Oak Park