Just as budget season starts to ramp up, the Village of Oak Park has appointed an interim chief financial officer to lead them through the development of the 2024 fiscal budget.

Village Manager Kevin Jackson told Wednesday Journal village staff are “excited” to have the support of Gayden, whom he called an “accomplished financial leader.”

“As our interim CFO, she will bring strong experience and a background as an engaging collaborator with the ability to address a wide range of financial and managerial challenges,” he said.

“Donna’s passion for public service really stands out and we know her diverse skillset is one that will serve Oak Park well in the weeks and months ahead.”

Donna Gayden

An external hire, Donna Gayden most recently served as city manager and treasurer for the city of Long Beach, N.Y., beginning in 2020. During her time there, Gayden was tasked with restructuring the community’s debt burden and improving its credit rating, according to Oak Park spokesman Dan Yopchick.

Gayden joined village staff Sept. 7, overlapping one day with former CFO Steve Drazner. Drazner announced last month he would be assuming the same position with the Village of Northbrook, reuniting him with the Oak Park’s former village manager Cara Pavlicek.

Although she spent the last three years in New York, Gayden has significant experience working in Illinois. She has held interim finance director roles for the City of Country Club Hills and the Village of Bradley. She also served as the top administrative official of Hazel Crest and Glenwood for two and five years, respectively.

From 2006-2010, Gayden worked as the controller for the Community & Economic Development Association of Cook County, a non-profit community action agency, where she was responsible for the organization’s operating budget in excess of $225 million, according to Yopchick.

Gayden has a master’s degree in tax law from John Marshall Law School and a master’s in accounting from Governors State University, as well as a bachelor’s in communications from Columbia College.

Wednesday Journal has reached out to Gayden for comment.