A Franklin Park resident escaped a carjacking.

According to reports, the victim was stopped at a traffic light at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 8 on 100 block of North Austin Boulevard when four men, one armed with a firearm, ordered her out of her 2017 Mercedes Benz.

The four men hopped into her car but exited after a few minutes. They then fled the scene in a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle. The victim later discovered the offenders had ransacked her purse, which was sitting inside her vehicle, and removed her wallet, which contained her identification, credit cards and cash. The estimated loss is $105.

Aggravated assault

After using an ATM, an Oak Park resident was followed by two men in a tan sedan at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 8 on the 600 block of North Oak Park Avenue. The offenders then pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, exited their sedan and pointed firearms at the victim, who drove off.

Robbery

An Oak Park resident was approached from behind by an unknown male offender who picked him up and threw him to the ground before taking his wallet, at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 7 on the 500 block of Clinton Street. The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license, a credit card and insurance cards.

Motor vehicle theft

A white 2016 Kia Optima was taken between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept 10 from the 300 block of North East Avenue.

A blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata parked on the 600 block of Randolph Street was removed between 10:10 p.m. Sept. 9 and 6:23 p.m. Sept. 10.

A gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson parked on the 900 block of North Boulevard was removed between 12:40 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. Sept. 11.

Theft

The catalytic converter of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was cut between 8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 11 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 100 block of South Elmwood Avenue.

The catalytic converter of a 2005 Honda CR-V was cut between 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 on the 1100 block of South Lombard Avenue.

A FedEx package, containing a United States passport, was taken from a front porch on the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue between 2:08 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Criminal property damage

Someone punctured and deflated three tires belonging to a 2012 Lexus RX350 between 10 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8:01 a.m. Sept. 8 on the 800 block of North Oak Park Avenue.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Sept. 6-11 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan